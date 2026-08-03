Much cooler to start the week

HELENA — In the wake of a passing cold front, expect significantly cooler weather on Monday. Lower elevations will top out in the mid-60s to lower 70s before rebounding into the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday. Meanwhile, higher mountain peaks will dip into the 30s Monday morning, bringing a brief, slight chance of light snow flurries if any measurable moisture aligns.

Northwest flow aloft settles in by mid-week as an upper-level ridge builds across the Western U.S. and drifts eastward into our area. This setup will driver a gradual warm-up, pushing temperatures back above normal for the second half of the week. With moisture remaining scarce, rain chances stay very low, and any showers that manage to form will be light.

Wildfire smoke will continue to linger across the region, though northerly winds Monday and Tuesday should help clear out a good portion of the haze from North-Central Montana down into Southwest Montana.