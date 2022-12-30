One last chance of precipitation in 2022

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana from 8pm/3am tonight through 11pm Friday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Light ice accumulations are also possible.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions tonight. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered snow showers around the Helena area (especially in the mountains) and a few scattered rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana (especially in the mountains) as a disturbance passes through our area.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected tomorrow in the lower elevations. In the mountains, up to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible tomorrow, with up to a foot of snow accumulation possible in Glacier National Park.

In northeastern Montana, it is going to be cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits and low teens, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper teens and low 20s. Everywhere else, it is going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday and the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a few isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.