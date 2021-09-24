Picture Perfect Weather on Friday

In northeastern Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers around. In central Montana, we are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have gorgeous weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on these three days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. This wind coupled with low relative humidity and warm temperatures is also going to create elevated fire weather conditions this weekend and early next week.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, and decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Wednesday as a storm system approaches and passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Tuesday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.