Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are coming!

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it has been over the past few nights as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today in central and western Montana as highs are going to be in the 70s. In eastern Montana and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, it is going to be warm/hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a breeze around for a few hours tomorrow afternoon/evening as the cold front passes through our area as wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday as a storm system very slowly works its way through our area, and some locations may receive over a half inch of rainfall over these two days. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, although there will still be some 70s around on Friday along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

On Sunday and Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system slowly leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to start to warm back up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Sunday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures (highs in the upper 60s and low 70s) are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.