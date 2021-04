Good Monday morning everyone!

Snow and rain showers are on tap for today; however, temperatures warm up well above freezing so don't expect to see the snow stick around for long.

Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow, sunny skies will be with a lot of us as temperatures warm up into the 50s and low 60s.

Winds will pick up for many on Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain and snow will be on Thursday.