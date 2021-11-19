Some scattered rain and snow showers around Friday and Friday night

We are going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers tonight as a storm system along the west coast starts to send some moisture into our area. Most locations are going to remain dry though. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight, which means that we are likely not going to be able to see the lunar eclipse. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow and tomorrow night, especially between 3pm and 2am, as this storm system works its way through our area. This precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain in the lower elevations, but this rain will mix in with and switch over to snow late tomorrow evening and early tomorrow night as some colder air works its way into our area. In the higher elevations, a few inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow.

The temperatures tomorrow are going to be a little bit warmer than the temperatures today were as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy in spots tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. There is also a slight chance that we could see a few snow and rain showers this weekend, but most locations are going to remain dry.

The temperatures this weekend are going to continue to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, as a cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Thanksgiving Day is looking pretty nice right now as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and slightly above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.