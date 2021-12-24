Tumbling temperatures through early next week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 11am Friday. Less than 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation below 5000 feet; 3 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation between 5000 and 6000 feet; and up to 9 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation above 6000 feet.

A band of rain and snow associated with a cold front is going to quickly push eastward across central and eastern Montana this evening and early tonight. Some of this precipitation will be moderate to heavy in nature, which will cause there to be areas of reduced visibility. Light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch are possible in locations that do see some snow. Gusty winds are also expected along and behind this cold front, with the wind gradually decreasing from west to east later on tonight. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits along the Hi-Line to the teens and 20s in locations south of the Hi-Line.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be colder tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s, and the temperatures are going to be getting colder as the day goes on in some locations.

Christmas Day is going to be even colder than Christmas Eve is going to be as highs are only going to be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and the teens and 20s in south-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance to see some snow showers on Christmas Day, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be frigid on Sunday as highs are going to be in the teens in south-central Montana and the single digits above and below zero in north-central Montana.

Bitter cold temperatures are expected for the beginning and middle of next week as highs are going to be in the teens and single digits below zero in north-central Montana and the single digits below and above zero in south-central Montana. Low temperatures are going to be even colder with lows in the -20s and -10s in most spots, and when you factor in the wind, it may feel as cold as 40, even 50 degrees below zero in some locations. We are also going to have a chance to see some snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, especially in south-central Montana. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Wednesday.

For next Thursday, the temperatures are going to warm up, but the wind is also going to pick back up. Highs next Thursday are going to be back in the teens in many locations, but sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to make it feel like it is in the single digits above and below zero in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers on Thursday.