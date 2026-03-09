Winds settle down tonight as precipitation increases

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While temperatures were mild in the 50s and 60s across the region today, cold temperatures settle in tonight. Expect low temperatures in the teens and 20s with lower-elevation rain turning snow and snow accumulation through North Central Montana and the plains.

Blowing dust will remain a significant concern across North Central Montana through tonight. Strong to very strong winds will continue over the next few hours across North Central Montana with the potential for 70 mph gusts across the plains and up to 90 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A cold front is currently sitting in southern Alberta and is expected to drop down into Montana later today. This will bring an end to the high winds heading into the evening hours and allow for precipitation to move into the region. In the meantime, a long duration of high sustained and/or gusts will impact most communities.

Precipitation will initially be confined to the Continental Divide through the early morning hours. However, the cold front diving south combined with Pacific moisture will help to support a southward advancing band of moderate, to at times heavy, rain/snow over the adjacent plains.

Strong, potentially high, winds look to return to portions of Central Montana from the late morning through afternoon hours on Monday as surface winds increase through the evening up to 40-50 mph. Expect high temperatures Monday in the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Another significant system will possibly arrive mid-next week, bringing more chances for rain and snow. Temperatures look to remain in the 30s and 40s next week with periods of breezy conditions.

