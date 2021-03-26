Windy conditions move in to stay for the weekend

Good morning everyone.

Get ready for a very warm but windy weekend.

A low pressure will move down from Canada today allowing for mostly cloudy skies to build in this evening but then our attention turns to a high pressure strengthening over Idaho tonight and through the weekend.

You can expect a warming trend over the next several days with breezy conditions.

A Chinook arch sets up over the mountains allowing for very windy conditions on Sunday.

40+ mph wind gusts will be possible with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

Moisture moves into the area Sunday night bringing with it some rain and snow.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will stay in the mountains.

An inch of snow is possible in Helena with a trace to half an inch for others in our viewing area.

Cooler temperatures will be with us on Monday with a gradual warm up through the week.