Stray showers and below-average temperatures

After a cool and wet Mother's day, today we will wake up to areas of patchy fog. Fog will burn off by mid-morning, but please take it slow to your destination if you have to travel through the early morning hours. The disturbance that brought moisture to the state this past weekend has split, and that may allow stray showers to fall in the lower elevations. The temperatures will gradually warm into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday will start similar to today. Areas of fog will likely develop in portions of north-central, central, and southwest Montana; as fog burns off, the skies will begin to briefly clear. Most of the state will have mostly to partly cloudy skies, and daytime highs will warm near average.

Wednesday will be a beautiful spring day, dry conditions will return for a short period, and highs will climb t to the upper 60s.

Thursday, moisture will return to the state, and highs will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Friday into the weekend, a chance of rain and rumbles of thunder are likely each day.

Enjoy your Monday.

