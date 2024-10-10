Tonight is the Night!

A major geomagnetic storm is underway and the northern lights should be a magnificent show tonight, perhaps as good as the aurora back in May. This show should be better than the one that just happened a few nights ago. More good news is that the air quality has improved across the state. A weak front came through last night that suppressed wildfire smoke to the south. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, highs again top out in the 60s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, dry, mild and windier across the plains. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will mainly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. The unusually warm and dry pattern may continue through the middle of next week. Late next week, a pattern change is looking more likely with a chance at moisture and cooler temperatures that should slow those wildfires down. Temperatures will drop and snow levels will drop as well. A more active weather pattern is likely from there.

Enjoy the northern lights!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist