Tonight: One of the Coldest of the Year

A WIND CHILL WARNING continues through Wednesday for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and both sides of the Continental Divide, out to Fergus County.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues tonight through Wednesday for most of the state.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be one of the coldest nights of the year. The entire state of Montana is under either a WIND CHILL WARNING or WIND

CHILL ADVISORY. Although the wind is not very strong, the combination of wind with the arctic airmass has been and will continue to create dangerously cold wind chill values and frostbite is possible in minutes in these conditions. Wind chill values could drop to near -45 up in the higher terrain, with lower elevations ranging between -20 and -35 into Wednesday morning. Please use caution outside and while driving. If traveling, pack extra

warm clothing and blankets. Actual air temperatures will be extremely cold with tonight being one of the coldest nights, if not the coldest of the year. Many areas will bottom out between -10 and -20, and some of the normally colder locations will drop to -30. Wednesday will be bright and sunny but very cold, with highs in the -0s and 0s. Thursday

will be slightly warmer with highs in the 10s and 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy east but cloudy west with a few snow showers. The mountains could see a couple inches with a coating up to an inch in the lower elevations. Friday will be mostly sunny but windy and cold, with highs in the 20s to around 30. Continued cold and windy conditions will linger into Saturday, but skies will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The warmup continues for Monday with some areas reaching the lower to mid 50s. The first few days of March look active with several storms lined up along with colder air, so there will likely be additional snow.

Stay warm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist