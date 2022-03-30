Watch
Tonight's the Night

Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 19:32:59-04

There is a good chance of the northern lights out tonight. A strong "coronal mass ejection" originated from the sun on March 28th and was directed right toward Earth. Unfortunately a few clouds are moving in but it should not be overcast and completely block out the sky. It might be worth looking at the northern sky after dark and through the overnight hours. Another storm system will move in Thursday with widespread showers of rain and snow. The mountains could pick up a few inches of snow through the day. There will be rain showers, snow showers, sun showers, and potentially even a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy with highs in the 40s and 50s, but 30s in the mountains. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few lingering showers across far northeastern Montana but otherwise there will be no jokes for April Fool's Day. The first weekend in April will be fairly typical with some sunshine, temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a few showers, an isolated thunderstorm, and mountain snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be a drier day with more sunshine. Another storm with mixed precipitation in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains will move in for Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be very strong both Monday and Tuesday. While there is a lot of showery weather in the forecast, there does not appear to be any major storm systems that produce heavy amounts of rain or snow.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

