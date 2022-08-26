Total Pattern Renovation

Friday will be a well received break from hot temperatures for Montana. Daytime high temperatures across the state will mostly likely be in the 70s. Over the past few days a barrage of constant thunderstorms have moved through Montana. Friday the stubborn upper level low pressure that has super saturated our atmosphere over the past few days finally begins pushing off to the east. Eastern Montana will still see cloudy skies and rain as the low moves right over that part of the state. As that occurs, most of rain and thunderstorm activity across central and western Montana will move out with it, leaving a dry and decently sunny afternoon. South-central Montana from around Billings eastward has a chance to see strong to severe storms throughout Friday afternoon and evening. As our stubborn low pressure moves out completely Saturday, another smaller and quicker low is hot on it's tail. This is the storm system that Curtis has been monitoring for possible snow accumulation in the peaks of the mountains. Starting Sunday, Montana shifts to an above average temperature chain, with highs topping 90 degrees; and a below average moisture profile. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -