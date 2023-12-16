Total Precipitation Into Christmas Day

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for parts of Montana west of the Continental Divide.

Now less than 10 days until Christmas, this dry and mild pattern shows no signs of changing all the way to the holiday. Across North America the precipitation will be heaviest on the coasts of the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The driest locations are the central and northern Rockies including Big Sky Country. The weather is at least agreeable for getting in last minute shopping and decorating before Christmas. This weekend's weather will be quiet. Saturday will be a partly cloudy as a chinook arch cloud formation develops off the Continental Divide. There will be more sunshine across eastern Montana. The wind will be a bit stronger across the plains and along the Rocky Mountain Front but the valleys will have little to no wind. If anyone is traveling to Missoula to watch the Griz playoff game, it will be chilly with fog and high humidity. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s in the plains but stay in the 30s in the valleys. A weak front will move through for Sunday with less wind and highs mainly in the 40s for the plains, still stuck in the 30s in the valleys. Next week starts out dry as well, and there may be one storm several days before Christmas that give parts of the state a slight chance at a white Christmas. A little snow just before the holiday may stick around with cold temperatures into the holiday week. Christmas week is looking colder with a few chances of snow before New Year's Day.

PS-The Geminid meteor shower continues and it's been a great show so far. Check out the night sky this weekend.

