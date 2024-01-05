Total snow over the next 10 days

The last significant snow for much of Montana was all the way back in October but that's about to change as a series of storms should put a nice little blanket of snow on the ground for most areas over the next 10 days. January is going to look and feel morelike January in Montana. The activity will start to increase on Friday as a cold front moves through the state with scattered snow showers. A few snow showers will fly across the lower elevations but most if not all of the accumulation should be in the mountains. Any mountain accumulation will be light just a coating up to a couple inches possible. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. It's not a huge storm but it's a start. West wind will gust up to 20-30mph. Saturday will have increasing clouds with some snow showers developing in the mountains later in the day. Areas of light snow will move through the state Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be colder with light snow tapering off. A coating up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations. Again not a huge storm but it's more than we've seen in a while. Highs on Sunday will be in the 10s and 20s with lows in the 0s and -0s. Monday will be a partly cloudy, dry and cold day with highs in the 10s and 20s. Another round of snow is likely around Wednesday and then again next Friday. A series of storms will arctic air are likely to continue to hit Montana through the middle of January and overnight temperatures could fall to -20 to -30 by MLK Holiday weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist