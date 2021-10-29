Tricks & Treats in the Sky

It's Halloween weekend and there are big changes from the last few days. High temperatures on Friday hit records for some areas, but that will not be the case this weekend. A much colder airmass has moved. The weekend will start out cloudy and chilly with a little light snow. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. The bonus this weekend will be Saturday night and the likelihood of the northern lights. This is a very strong solar storm. Skies will be clear and the viewing should be great. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up! Cold temperatures will continue into early next week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Happy Halloween!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist