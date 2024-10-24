Tricks & Treats Leading Up To Halloween

Halloween is just a week away and there will be multiple changes between now and then as the weather will be on a roller coaster. After a little cooldown with temperatures close to average for a change, a warmup will move in for the final weekend of October. Then right after the weekend, the storm activity will increase as temperatures decrease. There will be more snow in the mountains as well, with generally light precipitation in the lower elevations next week. Thursday night will be chilly with much of the state dropping into the 20s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, light wind, and highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70 on Saturday. Sunday will start out warm and dry but clouds will increase through the day. A few showers are possible late. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Showers and mountain snow are likely Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some shower activity and highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will be colder with a few snow showers possible in the lower elevations. Highs will top out only in the 30s and 40s, making it the coldest day so far this autumn. Another storm system with mainly mountain snow is possible late in the week just ahead of Halloween. Right now it appears most if not all of the possible accumulation will be in the higher terrain.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist