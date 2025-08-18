Tuesday Gets Really Toasty

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of eastern Montana for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be one of the hottest days of summer as most of Montana heats up into the 90s and 100s. This summer has been cooler and wetter than average. Tuesday will be a hot day with some places getting into the 100s but there have not been many days like this this summer. With the heat, please stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool. While it will be hot, fortunately there will not be a lot of wind. Fire danger will stay high especially with isolated thunderstorms producing lightning strikes. Wednesday will be another hot day but not as hot, as a weak cold front will move through the state. Highs will top out in the 90s with perhaps a few towns in far eastern Montana around triple digits again. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon. Cooler air will start filtering into the state through the night and into Thursday. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. High pressure will work down from Canada on Friday will beautiful sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures. Most areas will have highs in the 70s to low 80s. This weekend will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s to near 90. There's a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm over southwest Montana on Sunday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist