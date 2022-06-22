Turn The Page

We've the midpoint of our workweek here in Montana; and today (Wednesday) also marks the second day of summer. Staying true to the theme of the first half of this week, our weather is on the up and up for the second half of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to clear across the state with temperature highs in the low 80s for central Montana and eastern areas should push into the 90s. Skies remain dry on Wednesday. Most of Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday temperature wise and dry skies; but during the late afternoon and evening hours a low-pressure driven cold front begins to push through the state; bringing moderate rain to at least central Montana as it moves towards the southeast. Friday, following the passage of the cold front, high temperatures will be well below average in the upper 60s. The front should be well out of the state by mid afternoon and the moisture in central Montana will be well over by that point as well. The rest of Friday will be mostly sunny to clear and dry. Clear and dry will be the pattern Sunday and Monday and temperatures steadily increase back closer to average. Tuesday will be the next notable chance for precipitation as an upper-level disturbance will increase instability throughout the plains, partially fueled by temperature highs back into the 90s. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -