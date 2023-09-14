Turn up the heat! Comfortable Thursday before weekend warmup

Good Thursday morning - a lovely start to the day with chilly temps and partly cloudy skies making for a beautiful sunrise.

Low-pressure activity exits the region Thursday leaving room for another ridge of high pressure to build into Montana. It's going to get toasty this weekend! The region will see mostly sunny and comfortable conditions today ahead of LOTS of sunshine Friday through Sunday.

There is a concern for frost Friday morning in the Helena valley (cities should be fine) before the next warming trend settles in. If you are concerned about any backyard crops and you live in the country, it may be a good idea to cover them tonight.

High temps will sit in the mid-60s to mid-70s Thursday with stronger wind towards eastern Montana, however Great Falls will see breezy conditions today with northwest wind speeds 10-15 mph. From here, high temps will climb a few degrees each day toward the mid- to upper-80s Sunday. Expect windier conditions Sunday into Monday across the plains.

Tuesday, a big storm is on track to move towards Montana bringing us much colder weather, rain and a chance for SNOW in the mountains!

