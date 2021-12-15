Turning Snowy & Colder

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of central and southern Montana into Wednesday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southwest Montana into Wednesday morning.

A round of snow will move through the state with much colder air working in. While some areas were above freezing on Tuesday, temperatures will tumble into the 0s and 10s by Wednesday morning. A light coating of snow could will make for some slick roads. This area of low pressure will move out of Montana through Wednesday morning with increasing sunshine. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 10s up north, 20s to around 30 elsewhere. Another minor storm will move in late on Thursday with snow through the night into Friday morning. Another light accumulation up to a couple inches will fall in the lower elevations by Friday morning. Sunshine will increase through the day but temperatures will stay cold in the 10s and 20s for highs. The active pattern continues into this weekend as another round of strong wind is likely on Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer in the 30s and 40s. West wind could gust as high as 40-50mph, so while the wind will not be as strong as earlier in December, there will be another couple days of moderately strong wind. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and wind up to 30mph. Highs will be colder in the 20s and 30s. Monday will start off the work week chilly with highs in the 10s and 20s, but it will be mostly sunny. Overall, temperatures should stay fairly cold all the way through Christmas. Right around the holiday or shortly after, an arctic airmass could move in with subzero temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist