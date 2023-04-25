Turning the Page on the Long, Cold Spring

A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Milk River near Glasgow.

It's been a long and cold winter that has carried over well into spring. Everybody seems to be clamoring for warmth, and it's finally Wednesday will be an awfully nice day with a good amount of sun and highs in the 60s. Thursday will be a bit different as a cold front will bring a quick shot of snow to the mountains and the lower elevations will see rain that could mix with snow at times. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Some rain and snow will continue into Thursday night but clear by the morning. Friday will start a stretch of warmer and drier weather that will continue into the weekend and all the way into the start of May. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be cooler across far northeast Montana with highs in the 50s and 60s there. Far western Montana will approach 80. In between temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be warm across most of the state with highs in the 70s. There will still be a few 60s over far eastern Montana and a few 80s near Missoula. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day across western Montana. Monday is the first of May and much warmer temperatures in the 70s should continue for most of the week. Mountain snowpack will really start to melt and flooding will be a concern. Toward the end of the week and the first weekend in May, temperatures will cool off a bit with an increase in showers and storms.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist