Turning Wintry After the Weekend

The end is near. The end of fire season that is. Current fires that flared up over the last few weeks have begun to slow down in the recent cooler weather. Some fires have seen light rain and light snow, but not enough to drown the fire. While the weekend will be mainly dry, there is a great likelihood of a big, colder storm that will produce mainly snow early next week. After some morning clouds, Saturday will become mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. A good southwest wind will increase across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the cold front that will bring significant changes. Rain showers on Sunday evening will mix with and change to snow by Monday. Right now the track of this storm system may be a little farther south which would limit snow accumulations to the southern half of the state. Some snow may continue in southern Montana into Tuesday. What very likely will happen is much colder air with highs mainly in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Several of the wildfires currently burning will likely see some snow accumulation. While this storm may not completely end this year's fire season, it will bring us close.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist