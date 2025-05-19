Typical Spring Weather Before Memorial Day Weekend

Montana, we had a spring this year. In the week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend there will be sun, showers, a few thunderstorms and average temperatures. Several waves of low pressure will produce periods of showers, scattered thunderstorms and wind. However, there will be sunshine mixed in and temperatures will be very close to average, not too hot and not too cold. Tuesday will be a springy day across the state with partly cloudy skies, a few isolated snow showers in the mountains, and a few showers and thunderstorms over the lower elevations. The wind will be a bit gusty, possibly topping 30mph. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a breeze up to 20mph and a few isolated showers. Highs will top out in the 60s. Thursday a small but potent storm will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of these storms could produce hail and stronger wind. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Friday is a pretty big travel day ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. A few thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and Saturday. Out of the three holiday days, Saturday will be the most unsettled. Skies will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers, a few thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. That storm system will move out by Sunday. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be a few isolated showers over central and eastern Montana. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. It will feel summery for the unofficial start of the new season.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

