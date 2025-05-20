Unofficial Start of Summer Looks Summery

It's said that Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer but Montana normally has rainy, cool, and even snowy weather over this holiday weekend. Well not this year as most of the weekend will be dry and warm, almost a summery tease. The next several days leading into the holiday weekend will be a bit unsettled. Temperatures will be a little below normal with a few showers and thunderstorms around, along with some sunshine mixed in. Wednesday will start out mostly sunny and turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with a breeze up to 20mph and a few isolated showers. Highs will top out in the 60s. Thursday a small but potent storm will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of these storms could produce hail and stronger wind through the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Friday is a pretty big travel day ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. A few thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and Saturday. Out of the three holiday days, Saturday will be the most unsettled. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with widespread showers, a few thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. That storm system will move out by Sunday. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be a few isolated showers over central and eastern Montana. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. It will feel summery for the unofficial start of the new season.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist