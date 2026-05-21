Unofficial Start of Summer Should Be Summery

After a cool, rainy and mountain snowy stretch, the weather will be warming up and drying out heading into Memorial Day Weekend. It's almost the "unofficial start of summer" but it will be feeling pretty summerlike through the holiday weekend. Changes will be felt and seen as early as Friday, which will be a glorious day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms will move across the Hi-Line and the East Glacier area, possibly as far south as Great Falls. Most of the state will be dry. This weekend will be warmer with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and then again on Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s. There may even be a few 90s on Memorial Day across eastern Montana. A bigger storm with the potential of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could move through Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist