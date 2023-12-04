Unsettled and warmer weather to kick off the work week

Scattered showers continue to move in and out of western Montana Monday with rain to the lower valleys and snow to the mountains. This is a shortwave of low pressure that will continue this unsettle pattern through mid-week (despite warm temperatures). Be careful of ice on the roads especially in the early morning and late evening when temperatures are right around that freezing point.

KTVH Off and on precipitation continues to roll through the state Monday morning.

This shortwave will contribute to breezy conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front Monday/Tuesday with wind speeds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35mph tomorrow. A High Wind Watch will likely go into effect tomorrow for the East Glacier Park and Northern High Plains regions.

KTVH Wind will be blowing with wind speeds up to 25mph Monday afternoon along the Rocky Mountain Front and through the Plains.

Temperatures will warm to above normal levels Monday through Wednesday in the Helena and Great Falls areas due to a ridge of high pressure that's building through Montana. This is the dominating feature in our forecast for the next few days as we see highs 15-20 degrees above normal. The next cool-down will hit Thursday and we'll see temperatures drop to near-normal levels along with more chances of precipitation.

KTVH