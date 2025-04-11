Unsettled But No Weekend Washout

Weekend weather will certainly be on the unsettled side but it will not be a complete washout as there will be periods of nice sunshine. It will be more of a typical April weekend, as is expected this time of year. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state on Saturday with increasing wind and falling temperatures. The wettest weather of the entire weekend will likely be Saturday morning with rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains about 6000'. The afternoon will turn partly cloudy with just a few scattered showers of rain and snow. It will be windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Areas of snow are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be an unsettled day with areas of rain and snow showers, strong wind and chilly temperatures. The mountains of central and north-central Montana could see up to 6" of accumulation. The lower elevations will see little to no snow accumulation. By Sunday afternoon, most of the state will see skies will become partly cloudy as the storm pulls away. Temperatures will warm up on Monday and Tuesday with good sunshine, but another cold front will bring a return of rain and snow to the state on Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist