Unsettled weather reaches western Montana tonight

This Thursday temperatures have cooled way down across the Treasure State - we're looking at highs dancing right around that freezing point of 32. Brrr!!

In addition to this chilly weather, we're tracking a pattern of unsettled weather over the weekend and into early next week.

Starting tonight, we'll see rounds of moisture pushing in from the pacific resulting in scattered showers in western Montana. Snow will be largely concentrated to higher elevations as these storms push inland. These showers will break apart when they pass through the Rockies and not impact much of eastern Montana. Use lots of caution over the weekend on mountain passes as ice could form with this active weather.

Temperature are expected to warm through the weekend and into early next week back to the 40s and 50s in Helena and Great Falls.

