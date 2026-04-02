Up to 20" in the Mountains

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Little Belt Mountains, Big Belt Mountains, Highwood Mountains, Crazy Mountains, Absaroka Mountains, Beartooth Mountains and Gallatin Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of northeast, central and western Montana including Lewistown, Great Falls, Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide.

The first storm of April will continue to produce locally heavy snow into Friday with some of the mountains seeing around 20". Heavy snow has been falling in some of the lower elevations like Great Falls, Fort Benton and along the Rocky Mountain Front. There has been some downsloping east of the Continental Divide limiting the snow around Helena. Areas of snow will continue through Thursday night into Friday. Some places like the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains could see upwards of 20". The Continental Divide and up on the Rocky Mountain Front could see as much as 10-12". Depending on elevation, about an inch or so could accumulate in lower elevations, with as much as 6-8" just out adjacent to the mountains. Most of the snow will accumulate through Thursday night into Friday morning. Good Friday will start off on the colder side with snow and snow showers diminishing. There will be some sun through the afternoon, along with a few more mainly mountain snow showers. Saturday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and low 60s. Easter Sunday, a weak front will come down from Canada with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with an isolated afternoon shower. Most Easter egg hunts and morning services should be dry with temperatures in the 30s, rising to the 50s to around 60 for highs. By Tuesday, temperatures should climb to near 70 degrees. Another round of snow is likely on Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist