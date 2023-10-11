Up to 30" of Snow in Montana Mountains

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains of southwest Montana.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

While parts of Montana will see just a few light showers with this storm, the southern mountains could see as much as 30" of snow. This low pressure is taking a southern track, thus heavier precipitation will fall closer to the Wyoming border. Thursday will be a gray, chilly, dreary day with lower snow levels. Light rain showers will fall with snow possibly down to about 6000'. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s in the lower elevations, 30s in the mountains. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s in the lower elevations Thursday night, and some wet snow could mix in at times for places like Great Falls, Lewistown and Helena. Don't expect much or any accumulation, but there may be the first few flakes of the season in the air for some areas. This stubborn storm will keep clouds and a few rain/snow showers around through Friday morning. Slow clearing will take place through the afternoon and evening, highs will top out in the 50s. Great timing with the clearing of this storm as a solar eclipse will happen on Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and with as much as 70% of the sun being blocked by the moon, the light through the morning hours will be dim. The eclipse will occur between 9:00am and noon with peak eclipse happening at about 10:26am. The rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the 60s. The next storm arrives on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the first accumulating snow in the lower elevations is not imminent.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist