Valentine's Snow Ending, More Snow for Presidents' Weekend

Happy Valentine's Day! It's been a little snowy and a little cold across the state. Most areas picked up a coating up to a few inches, but some of the mountains had more than a foot accumulate. That storm is moving out and the rest of the evening will be clear, cold, and the wind will diminish. Lows will drop down into the 0s and 10s for most of the state. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s. The wind will increase across the plains and Continental Divide. Thursday will be a pleasant February day with some of the snow melting as highs reaching the 30s to around 40 under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. It's Presidents' Day Weekend and the weather will get stormy by the official holiday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with snow in the mountains. This snow will increase in the lower elevations late in the day, through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A light accumulation of up to a couple inches is possible in the lower elevations by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will become more widespread on Monday and Monday night. Several inches of snow are likely for most areas through Monday into Tuesday. Next week looks cold and active with periods of snow throughout the week. Late Tuesday through Wednesday could be the biggest snowstorm of the year followed by arctic air and a chance at subzero temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist