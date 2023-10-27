VERY cold weather Friday with snow flurries

Bundle up! It's cold out there - very little warming will occur today and highs will only reach the teens and low 20s. Overnight temps will drop to the single digits and even reach negative values in some places. Helena is looking at a high of 21 today and a low of -3. Great Falls is looking at a high of 20 and a low of -4.

Light snow showers and flurries are trekking through western Montana this Friday morning. Fresh accumulation around 1-2" will make roads slippery on top of overnight ice that's formed. Visibility is also limited in some areas of western and central Montana.

Wind will be kicking today in the plains and along the divide. That wind chill will be brutal with values in the negatives and single digits. When it's this cold, it's more difficult for our bodies to regulate internal temperatures. I repeat: bundle up!

These showers will dissipate and move southeast later this evening leaving behind clear and calm conditions through tonight and Saturday morning. Wind sticks around in the Great Falls area over the weekend as high pressure moves back in - this will keep it feeling extremely cold outside despite having highs in the 30s.

Gradually, our temperatures warm through next week.

