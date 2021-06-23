Very Dry June

This is not good. June is normally one of the wetter months of the year for most of Montana. Precipitation thus far is only about 20% to 40% of normal. June precipitation is vital heading into the hotter summer months. Speaking of hot, another significant heat wave is headed to Montana and most of the West right after this weekend. Wednesday, a weak cold front will approach from the north kicking off thunderstorms up on the Hi-Line and over north-central Montana through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Another cold front will push south through Montana on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms across the state. With an increase in cloud cover and moisture, the temperatures will cool back into the 70s to around 80. Friday will dry out with highs in the 70s and 80s. The first weekend of summer will be sunny and dry with warming temperatures. Saturday's highs will be in the 80s, while Sunday warms into the 80s and 90s. Another large high pressure will build early next week with more intense heat. Highs Monday will be well up into the 90s to around 100. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be near record levels in the 90s and low 100s. Some good news...the wind should be fairly light through this heat wave. Cooler temperatures and some thunderstorms will move back into the state for Thursday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist