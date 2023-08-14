Very Hot & Fiery Week

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for northern and central Montana for Tuesday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot Valley.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the Flathead Valley and West Glacier Region.

Record heat will likely affect Montana for most of this week and the combination of heat and wind will create very high fire danger. This is going to be a tough week, no doubt about it. Record highs will be broken and wildfire activity will increase. Air quality may decrease as more smoke is created. Remember to find ways to stay cool this week, and check on your neighbors, the elderly and pets. Tuesday will be very hot with highs in the 90s and low 100s. The wind won't be terrible but it will top out between 10-20mph. A weak cold front will clip central and eastern Montana on Wednesday with a brief cool down there as highs top out in the 80s and 90s. Western and southwest Montana will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Intense heat will spread back across the state on Thursday with highs in the 90s and low 100s. Stronger west and southwest wind will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Friday will still be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100 but things will begin to change. Isolated thunderstorms along with partly cloudy skies will start to cool things off a little. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, highs will be back down in the 80s. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be more in the 70s and 80s. Cooler weather and moisture will help the state recover after this heat wave.

Stay cool,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

