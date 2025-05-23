Very Nice Memorial Day Weekend Weather

The weather for this Memorial Day Holiday Weekend will be a bit unusual as most of the state will be warm, sunny and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mostly cloudy skies over southern and eastern Montana. There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly over the eastern half of the state. Highs will be in the 60s for most, to near 70 in the western part of the state. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be a few isolated showers over central and eastern Montana. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few big thunderstorms will likely develop over the western mountains and drift east off of the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front through the evening. Overall the holiday weekend will feel summery for the unofficial start of the new season. Temperatures will stay warm next week with thunderstorms returning Tuesday. Most of next week will have temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist