Very Warm Before the Storms

Happy May! The new month is off to an amazing start with sunshine and warmth that will continue through the first half of the weekend but big changes are in store. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Saturday could be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s for some areas but an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day over the western mountains. Sunday will start off warm and partly cloudy but scattered thunderstorms and rain will develop through the afternoon and evening as a cold front brings a sharp end to the warm weather. Eastern Montana will still be warm and dry for most of the day. Highs will range from the 80s east, to the 60s and 70s central, to the 40s and 50s around East Glacier. Tempratures will fall through the afternoon and evening. There may be enough cold air for some snow to mix with the rain in some areas of the state on Sunday night. Snow levels could drop to around 5000' with accumulating snow over the mountain passes and possibly in the higher terrain around Helena by Monday morning. Monday will be a cool, rainy day but the storm should clear by late in the day.

Have a great Friday,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist