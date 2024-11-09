Veterans' Day Weekend Mixed Bag

It's Veterans' Day holiday weekend and the weather should be fairly quiet with just a few blemishes. The period of November can be very cold and snowy, but this year the weather will be mild compared to what could be. Saturday will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day, highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. Sunday a weak disturbance will move through the state. Skies will be cloudy with spotty light rain and higher elevation snow in western, central and southern areas. The Hi-Line should be dry. Any precipitation will be light and it should not have impact on travel. The mountain passes could have a light coating of snow. Precipitation will wind down by early afternoon at the latest. There will be some partial clearing for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 40s. Veterans' Day will be mostly cloudy as the next storm moves in. Mainly mountain snow showers will fly in the afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers are possible in the lower elevations. Highs will be warm in the 50s. Strong wind will accompany the front. Colder air will move in for Tuesday along with scattered snow showers. Highs will be down in the 40s. More precipitation will fall mainly west of the Continental Divide on Wednesday.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist