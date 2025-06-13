VIDEO: Funnel cloud near Sunburst

As thunderstorms roll across north and central Montana on Friday, June 13, 2025, one person caught video of a funnel cloud.

Cody Hanson shared this video, which was taken near Sunburst in Toole County, about 10 miles south of the US-Canada border.

Funnel cloud near Sunburst

The main difference between a tornado and funnel cloud is this: a funnel cloud does not make contact with the ground, while a tornado has some sort of interaction with the ground.

A funnel cloud will stay aloft, but once it makes contact with the ground it immediately becomes a tornado.

Typical signs of this interaction with the ground includes debris from the ground being brought aloft or dust circulation on the ground.

Brianna Juneau checks in from Fergus County:



