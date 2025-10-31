Violent Weekend Wind Possible

A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect for most of Montana east of the Continental Divide through Sunday afternoon.

November will start off on a very windy note as powerful gusts will blow across Montana, capable of doing damage to trees, fences, powerlines and even some homes. Some gusts could top 100mph along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Most other places will see wind gusts peak between 50-65mph. A cold front will work through the state with some rain and snow showers mainly in the mountains. Wind will be the dominant weather that impacts the state. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers in the mountains. Highs will be mild in the 50s and 60s. Some places in north-central Montana may top out around 70. Wind could be strong off the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains with gusts topping 30-40mph. The Helena Valley should have little to no wind on Saturday. Sunday will start mostly cloudy with a few showers of rain and snow mainly over the mountains. Precipitation does not appear very heavy. The afternoon will turn mostly sunny but very windy. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. We "fall back" on Saturday night. Sunday evening darkness will be an hour earlier, but there's an extra hour of sleep Saturday night. The first week of November does not have any weather surprises, just mostly cloudy with periods of wind and highs in the 50s.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist