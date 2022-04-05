Violent Wind Gradually Diminishing

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of the state into early Wednesday AM.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northern Valley County.

A major spring storm continues to batter the state with powerful wind and areas of snow. Wind in many areas of the state has topped 60mph. Wind will continue into this evening, but the HIGH WIND WARNING will expire early Wednesday morning. The wind will continue through Wednesday but will not be as bad as Tuesday. Wednesday will be another windy day albeit a lighter wind. Gusts could still top 50mph, especially over eastern Montana. Some snow will linger for northeast Montana into the morning, with a few rain and snow showers across the central parts of the state. Western Montana including areas around Helena and Great Falls will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The storm will ultimately depart by Thursday with mostly sunny skies, much lighter wind, and highs reaching the 50s to around 60. Friday will be a very nice day with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the evening ahead of the next cold front. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move through during the night. Saturday will be a much colder day with areas of snow, possibly mixed with some rain in the lower elevations. This will start a stretch of potentially prolonged cold and snow that could continue for Sunday, and get heavier and colder by Monday and Tuesday. April is off to quite a stormy start.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist