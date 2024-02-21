Waaaay Windy Weather Coming

It's been a while since the last significant wind blew across the state. Enjoy it because several days of wind will howl across the state especially this weekend. Right now there are no Watches or Warnings for the wind just yet, but there will be powerful wind that could warrant a weather alert. Temperatures will be mild along with this wind, with the possibility of the 50s this weekend. Wednesday will be mostly sunny as a weak high pressure moves in. There may be a few isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 with light wind, the last day without it. Quiet weather will continue on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Stronger southwest wind will blow across the plains and Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be a windy day across the plains, a High Wind Warning may be needed. Highs will be in the 40s and a few spots in the plains could top out over 50. The final weekend of February will be mild, dry and windy. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. There will be more sunshine on Saturday than Sunday, and more wind on Sunday than Saturday. A strong cold front will slam across the state on Monday with lots of wind and areas of snow. The snow could come down heavily at times with snow squalls a possibility. The final few days of February will turn colder with a chance of snow.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist