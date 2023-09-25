Warm and breezy conditions to kick off the week

It looks like summer still wants to stick around in Montana!

A brief ridge of high pressure is building over the Treasure State that will take our temperatures well above normal. For example, on this day the normal high temp in Helena is 69 and we're looking at a high of 80. Many cities will join this trend through tomorrow with highs reaching the low 80s through much of the state.

Windy conditions are prevalent today and especially tomorrow ahead of some low pressure activity that will drop our temps closer to normal Wednesday and bring us some precipitation.

We're looking at a southerly flow kicking up the wind to 15mph with gusts up to 25-30mph this afternoon. That wind extends through eastern Montana tonight and carries through Tuesday morning.

We continue to cool towards the weekend with a big system expected to roll in Friday. We will see precipitation with this system and even get snow once again in the higher elevations.

