Warm and windy ahead of active Turkey Day weather

Happy Monday! We're looking at mostly sunny skies in Montana today as a ridge of high pressure strengthens in the region. Temperatures climb to slightly above normal levels today reaching the mid to upper 40s in both Helena and Great Falls.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for an area surrounding Cut Bank later this evening as gusts up to 70mph are expected to pull off that Rocky Mountain Front. Southwest wind speeds will reach up to 15-25 elsewhere today making it feel a little cooler outside.

Here's a look at this morning's wind:

Tuesday will be another warm and windy day ahead of active weather that ramps up Wednesday. A cold front moves south Saturday and in addition to wave of moisture from the Pacific, we are looking at snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday! Be prepared for impact to travel with this incoming system. Temperatures area expected to drop significantly with highs reaching the low 30s Thursday.

