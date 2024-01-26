Warm Before the Next Snowstorm

Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend and next week, with some record highs possible before the next bout of more typical winter weather. Montana and most of the West are in for a major warmup that will likely result in widespread near record warmth. Temperatures will slowly climb through the weekend with the warmest temperatures early next week. Most of the plains will see high temperatures in the 60s, but the valley locations may be locked in colder temperatures as inversions persist. A few places like Fort Benton and Loma could hit 70! The warmer air moving in will bring a few showers to western Montana at times this weekend, but central and eastern Montana will be dry with a bit more sunshine. The western valleys will be cooler with calm conditions. Temperatures will be climbing across the Rockies with some areas in Montana reaching the 50s and 60s for the final few days of January. As the calendar flips to February it's very likely to turn colder with snow, as winter returns.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist