Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm Before the Storm, 70s to Snow

Special.png
MTN
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
SnowForecastMap.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:23:13-04

Thursday was an absolutely beautiful day! Friday will be a very nice day with highs in the 60s and 70s. This will likely be the new "warmest" day of the year so far. A few scattered thunderstorms are likely late in the evening ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move through during the night. Saturday will be a much colder day with areas of snow, possibly mixed with some rain in the lower elevations. Accumulation of snow will be limited to the mountains for Saturday. Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 40s to around 50, and strong northwest wind. Sunday will be colder with a few more snow showers through the afternoon. Accumulation should be light over the lower elevations still, but the mountains will accumulate a few inches. Another wave of snow will develop on Monday, continue through Tuesday, before tapering off to snow showers on Wednesday. Several inches are likely in the lower elevations. There is a chance that this storm takes a more southerly track, which would limit accumulating snow to more of the southern half of the state. Forecast confidence is high for well below average temperatures and areas of at least light snow. Winter Weather Advisories and/or Winter Storm Warnings may be issued for this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119