Warm Before the Storm, 70s to Snow

Thursday was an absolutely beautiful day! Friday will be a very nice day with highs in the 60s and 70s. This will likely be the new "warmest" day of the year so far. A few scattered thunderstorms are likely late in the evening ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move through during the night. Saturday will be a much colder day with areas of snow, possibly mixed with some rain in the lower elevations. Accumulation of snow will be limited to the mountains for Saturday. Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 40s to around 50, and strong northwest wind. Sunday will be colder with a few more snow showers through the afternoon. Accumulation should be light over the lower elevations still, but the mountains will accumulate a few inches. Another wave of snow will develop on Monday, continue through Tuesday, before tapering off to snow showers on Wednesday. Several inches are likely in the lower elevations. There is a chance that this storm takes a more southerly track, which would limit accumulating snow to more of the southern half of the state. Forecast confidence is high for well below average temperatures and areas of at least light snow. Winter Weather Advisories and/or Winter Storm Warnings may be issued for this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist