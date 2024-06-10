Warm, Dry & Windy Pattern

The storm track is active as several low pressure will move just to the north of Montana with more wind than anything else. This is not ideal as Montana needs moisture. Even though much of the state recently saw some decent rain, June has gotten off to a dry start with the state running below normal thus far. This is the wettest time of year and precipitation is critical with the hotter summer months and fire season getting closer. Tuesday will be a warm and windy day. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s with a strong west to southwest wind gusting 30-40mph. A weak and dry cold front will move through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures are not significantly colder behind the front as temperatures only fall a couple degrees. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. West wind will howl on Wednesday again with gusts up to 30-40mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear. The wind will finally wind down by Thursday as high pressure moves in. The wind will be more out of the east at a light 5-10mph, highs will be in the 70s to around 80. It's a lovely day but another dry one. Friday another cold front will approach with a few isolated thunderstorms popping in the afternoon. Most areas will be dry, windy and warm with highs in the 80s. The cold front will work across Montana on Saturday with a few thunderstorms and an increasing wind. Gusts could top 50-70mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 70s. Strong wind will continue Saturday night into Sunday, and temperatures will fall with cooler air moving in. Most areas will drop into the 30s and 40s Saturday night and it will be cold enough for some mountain snow. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the mountains and up on the Hi-Line. Highs will be cooler in the 60s to near 70. Another chance at some much needed moisture will come on Monday but there will only be isolated to scattered showers and not a large, heavy precipitation maker.

