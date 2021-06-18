Watch
Warm end to the workweek

Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 10:51:52-04

The state will end the workweek with above-average temperatures. Daytime highs will again trend in the 70s and 80s. The wind will blow comfortably, and the day will remain dry. The high temperatures will again trend in the 70s and 80s.

The weekend will start warm and dry until a cold front moves in and offer up late-night rain showers that will continue into Sunday. The temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for most locations around the state. The eastern half of the state daytime highs will climb into the 90s. Fire weather concerns will be elevated in the eastern half of the state and portions of southcentral Montana due to hotter and drier conditions and increasing wind ahead of a cold front.

Sunday, the first day of summer and Father's day, the state will be rainy and cooler. The rain will be extremely beneficial for drought conditions. The high temperatures will cool to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday's cooldown will be short-lived because, by Monday, the temperatures will rebound back into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend.
A.R 😊

