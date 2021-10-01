Warm for Now, Colder Air is Coming

Happy October!

The first weekend of the month will be beautiful but dry. The Haystack Fire southwest of Boulder continues to be active and has emitted enough smoke to affect the Helena area's air quality. This fire will likely flare up at times this weekend in the warm, dry and breezy conditions. It's great to be outside in and quite unusual for October, but the fire danger will be high. This weekend will start out with highs will be in the 70s and a west wind may kick up to 20-30mph in the afternoon. An increase in the wind will likely mean an increase in fire activity. Sunday will be gorgeous with sunny skies in western areas, but a few more clouds in far eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. More fall warmth is likely early next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It does not look like significant rain or snow is likely until possibly late next week. At that time, temperatures will cool enough for rain in the lower elevations and some snow in the higher terrain. Help is on the way, it's just a ways off.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

